Boosting-power strategy top agenda of Armed Forces

He made the remarks on Sunday on the occasion of May 23, the anniversary of the Liberation of Khorramshahr.

The message of Gen. Bagheri is read as follows,

The powerful Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the wise leadership and guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has put the strategy of ‘strengthening defensive, offensive and deterrent power’ at atop of its permanent agenda and has been equipped with all facilities to face decisively and militarily any threat against the independence, territorial integrity and national security of the country with its thorough knowledge and knowhow.

Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow enemies to incur any damage to the territorial integrity of the country and will defend it with its utmost power and strength.

