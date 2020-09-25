US illegitimate demand not welcomed even among its allies

Speaking in his meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Thu., he pointed to Russia and China that resisted against US moves which contradict the international norms and laws and reiterated that the US illegitimate demand is not popular even among "its allies".

In this bilateral talk, Zarif praised Russia’s constructive position with regards to Iran’s nuclear program, JCPOA, and added, “Russia’s role in this sensitive condition was very serious and constructive which will go down in the history of the UN Security Council.”

The current relations between Iran and Russia is at the highest level which is unique of its kind in the history of bilateral ties, he said, adding, “Relations between Tehran and Moscow is based on international law and will of people of the two countries.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif referred to the US threat and said, “The fact that the US is threatening the world with cross-border sanctions is the greatest sign of failure in policies of this country towards the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

After the US faced global opposition and failed in activating the so-called snapback mechanism, it resorted to threatening countries in the world and this means the White House’s disgraceful failure, FM Zarif emphasized.

In his joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Zarif said, in response to a question about the process of extending the comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries, “This contract was signed and sealed 19 years ago for a period of 10 years and will be extended for another 10 years but it will be automatically renewed at the end of agreement.”

Then Zarif pointed to the continuation of talks between Tehran and Moscow on the renewal of comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries and added, “We hope that a complete agreement with new terms and conditions will be concluded between Iran and Russia.”

