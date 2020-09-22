US struggling to terminate Iran’s nuclear program: Trump

Speaking at the virtual session of the UN general assembly on Tuesday, Trump claimed that the US pulled out of the JCPOA and struggles to terminate Iran’s nuclear program by imposing severe sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Referring to the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani, Trump claimed that the move was in line with the US fight against terrorism.

US President Donald Trump also called on the UN to hold China accountable for its actions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

