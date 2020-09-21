Iran to export defense equipment with arms embargo lifted

He told reporters that today, Iran does not rely on foreigners in supplying its required weapons and is self-sufficient in this sector.

Being questioned about the US arms embargo, Hajizadeh said, the Islamic Republic' plans and programs have not changed and "We are self-sufficient and if sanctions are lifted, the way to exports will be opened."

"The removal of the arms embargo has several advantages, the first of which is a political victory for us," he said.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh attending a ceremony on Monday to commemorate war veterans in Tehran (Shahab Ghayoumi / Mehr News Agency)

The second is having a chance to export our defense equipment, he added.

Answering a question about Trump's recent remarks, Hajizdeh said: "As always the US can do nothing!"

Trump's behavior towards the Islamic Republic has been tested, he said. "He has previously made some meaningless remarks for instance when he said the US would raid 52 point in Iran but in practice they did nothing."

Under the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran struck with six major powers - the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the US - the UN conventional arms embargo is set to expire on October 18.

The US, which abandoned that deal in May 2018, claimed it has triggered a "snap back," or resumption, of all UN sanctions on Iran, including the arms embargo, which would take effect at 8 pm on Saturday night (00:00 GMT on Sunday).

This is while the other parties to the nuclear deal and most of the UN Security Council have said the US has no right to reimpose the UN sanctions and that the move has no legal effect.

