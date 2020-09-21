Iran takes part at Caucasia 2020 military drills

The joint exercise, which will go on till Saturday, September 26, will feature large-scale drills spread across the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea.

Iranian flotilla, along will Russian vessels, will take part in the drills in the Caspian Sea.

The military exercise is conducted with the aim of preparing to fight international terrorism and protecting the strategic Central Asia region.

Beyond Russia, Iran and fellow Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, other foreign participants reportedly include Mongolia, Syria, Egypt, Belarus, Turkey, Armenia, Turkmenistan and Myanmar.

