Zarif lashes out at US breathtaking hypocrisy

Referring to the reports published in the American media about the secret multi-billion dollar project of the United States to build a new intercontinental ballistic missile, Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on late Wednesday wrote, "The US insists Iran must not: enjoy peaceful nuclear energy, buy any defense equipment, and build defensive missiles."

"Meanwhile, the US: spends $100B on new nuclear ICBMs, builds secret "new" nukes, floods regional clients with $380B+ worth of arms," he added.

"Hypocrisy: Breathtaking," Zarif noted.

Zarif attached two photos to his message one of which referring to Western media's quoting Trump as saying: “I have built a nuclear — a weapons system that nobody’s ever had in this country before."

“We have stuff that you haven’t even seen or heard about. We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before. There’s nobody — what we have is incredible.”

The next photo was related to AP's report of the Air Force which has awarded a $13.3 billion contract for engineering and development work on a replacement for the Minuteman 3 missile, which has operated continuously for half a century as a key part of the nuclear force.

