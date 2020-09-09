Iran among priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy

He made the remarks in a news conference held on Wednesday at the place of the Kazakh embassy in Tehran.

"Iran is one of the priorities in Kazakhstan's foreign policy. Iran is our friend. We have no problems with each other and have a good relationship with each other. Both President Rouhani and FM Zarif have stated that Kazakhstan is one of the countries that has never betrayed Iran or taken any action that would upset the Islamic Republic," he said.

He announced that Kazakhstan will continue its policies of permitting other countries to have extraterrestrial farming in its soil and presently, Iran is cultivating in farming lands of Kazakhstan. But he underlined that the country does not plan to sell its lands to foreigners.

Iran and Kazakhstan have cooperated with each other in various economic, political, cultural, regional and international fields and this cooperation is developing.

The two sides emphasize the need for continuing cooperation in different fields of activity.

Following the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, the transit of goods and commodities between Iran and some regional countries were cut off but Kazakhstan was the only country that did not stop its trade exchange with Iran and continued importing, exporting and transiting goods with the Islamic Republic of Iran without a hiatus.

Kazakhstan, located at the margin of the Caspian Sea, has attained considerable progress in the field of agriculture and benefits from a good transit situation so that the transport of goods from Iran to this Central Asian country is carried out easily.

As the largest country in Central Asia, Kazakhstan shares a border with the Islamic Republic of Iran via the Caspian Sea.

