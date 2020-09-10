Iran, Nicaragua emphasize expansion of cultural relations

In a meeting at the National Museum of Iran on Wednesday, Jebreil Noukandeh and Isaac Lenin Bravo discussed developing cultural ties in the field of Museums.

Referring to the Memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the National Museum of Iran and more than fifty major museums in the world, Noukandeh noted that Iran seeks to have active participation with international cultural centers.

He further expressed the readiness of the National Museum of Iran to sign a Memorandum of understanding with the National Museum of Nicaragua in an attempt to boost bilateral relations.

Isaac Lenin Bravo also expressed hope that joint cultural projects could lead to strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

