Ugly face of US policies has become transparent: envoy

In his twitter account on Thu., Iranian envoy wrote that the United States has once again demonstrated its hegemonic nature to the world by violating international law by closing the Chinese Consulate General in Houston, and the ugly face of its policies has been exposed.

A country that claims to be the savior of the world is in fact causing chaos in the world, Keshavarzzadeh added.

Iran's ambassador to China said that the United States is masked by unilaterally withdrawing from Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and imposing a policy of maximum pressure on Iran and invading Iraq based on baseless allegations and imposing war on Afghanistan and trade war and all-out pressure on China.

The United States' view of international law and diplomacy not only threatens world peace and stability, but the consequences of this behavior will be to the detriment of the United States itself, the envoy continued.

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the US government's decision to close the Chinese consulate in Houston, believes that China will certainly respond appropriately, Keshavarzzadeh maintained.

