Rouhani felicitates Uzbekistan on Independence Day

In a message on Tuesday, Rouhani expressed congratulations to Uzbek people and government over the country’s Independence Day.

"I would like to congratulate Your Excellency and the people of your country on the Independence Day of Uzbekistan," he said.

"Cultural commonalities and joint efforts between the two countries have played a significant role in the expansion and continuation of interactions in the context of the global crisis of the coronavirus," he added.

"I hope that the relations between the two countries will develop and deepen in all fields with the efforts of economic officials of Iran and Uzbekistan," Rouhani said.

He added, "I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the people of Uzbekistan prosperity and felicity."

Uzbekistan's National Day commemorates independence from the Soviet Union on 1 September 1991.

