Jahangiri congratulates Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day

In a Monday message to the prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Jahangiri congratulated him on the anniversary of the country's Independence Day.

He expressed hope that given the existence of capacities between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, the relation of the two countries would be further expanded, especially in the economic field.

The Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan is the main state holiday in Kyrgyzstan. It is celebrated in Kyrgyzstan annually on August 31, the anniversary of its declaration of independence in 1991.

