  1. Politics
Aug 31, 2020, 5:29 PM

Jahangiri congratulates Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day

Jahangiri congratulates Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Iranian First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri sent a message to the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Ayilchiyevich Boronov to congratulate the country on the anniversary of its Independence Day.

In a Monday message to the prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Jahangiri congratulated him on the anniversary of the country's Independence Day.

He expressed hope that given the existence of capacities between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, the relation of the two countries would be further expanded, especially in the economic field. 

The Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan is the main state holiday in Kyrgyzstan. It is celebrated in Kyrgyzstan annually on August 31, the anniversary of its declaration of independence in 1991. 

ZZ/5011885

News Code 162918

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News