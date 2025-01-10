  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 10, 2025, 8:40 PM

6 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s airstrike on Kirkuk

6 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s airstrike on Kirkuk

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – The Iraqi Security Information Unit on Friday announced the discovery of bodies of six ISIL terrorist members in Kirkuk.

In a statement issued by Iraqi Security Information Unit, it stated that after Iraqi F-16 fighter jets attacked the ISIL terrorist hideout in Hamrin Mountains in Kirkuk, Iraqi forces from the Counter-Terrorism Service were dispatched to the site of the attack.

Iraqi counter-terrorism forces discovered six bodies of ISIL terrorist elements, including the deputy governor of Kirkuk province, the statement added.

This preemptive operation was carried out based on accurate intelligence data in defeating ISIL remnants.

"We will narrow down the field for ISIL and its leaders," the statement added.

MA/6342863

News ID 226728
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News