6 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s airstrike on Kirkuk

In a statement issued by Iraqi Security Information Unit, it stated that after Iraqi F-16 fighter jets attacked the ISIL terrorist hideout in Hamrin Mountains in Kirkuk, Iraqi forces from the Counter-Terrorism Service were dispatched to the site of the attack.

Iraqi counter-terrorism forces discovered six bodies of ISIL terrorist elements, including the deputy governor of Kirkuk province, the statement added.

This preemptive operation was carried out based on accurate intelligence data in defeating ISIL remnants.

"We will narrow down the field for ISIL and its leaders," the statement added.

