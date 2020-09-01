  1. Politics
Sep 1, 2020, 4:54 PM

Macron says Hezbollah is part of Lebanese nation

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – French President Emmanuel Macron said that Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese nation.

Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese nation, said French President Macron, who is in Lebanon now, Al Mayadeen reported.

There is a partnership today between Hezbollah and other parties in Lebanon, and Hezbollah has been chosen by the nation, he added

Lebanese President Michel Naim Aoun has been elected by the Lebanese parliament, and the representatives of parliament have also been elected by the people, Macron said.

He also noted that the cabinet must be formed quickly and the electricity and anti-corruption sector must be reformed.

