Iraqi Nujaba envoy rejects news on PMF dissolution as false

A few hours ago, some media reports claimed that the Iraqi government had dissolved the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) known as Hashd al-Sha'abi in Iraq by the government.

But, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, the representative of the Secretary General of the Iraqi Nujaba Movement in Iran, denied such a news item in an interview with Mehr. The Nujaba representative denied the news as released by a Baathist media outlet and emphasized that, "The PMF has by no means dissolved nor will be in the future."

"The news of the official announcement of the dissolution of the PMF was published by a Baathist media outlet, whose claim is untrue. Such media outlets are not trustworthy and serve American projects. Sharqiya, Arabiya, Jazeera, and Rashid are such media outlets," the Nujaba envoy said.

"Prime Minister Al-Sudani has said that the PMF is a challenge to important elements of power in Iraq, and we must work harder to preserve and strengthen them," Mousavi said.

In recent days, the United States has sought to publish fake news about the dissolution of the PMF in Iraq, which has sparked the opposition and rejection of Iraqi representatives and officials who consider the PMF to be the guarantor of preserving the country's security.

