Lebanon’s FM Charbel Wehbe resigns

On Wednesday, Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe visited Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun and submitted his resignation to him, Alnashrah reported.

According to the report, Lebanese foreign minister is said to have resigned following tensions caused by his criticism of Saudi Arabia.

Wehbe’s resignation came after his interview with Al-Hurra Network about some countries that created and financially supported ISIL terrorist group.

Since Lebanese foreign minister declined to mention the name of countries that created ISIL terrorist groups, his remarks caused severe criticism of Lebanese officials as well as threatening of severing ties between Lebanon and other countries.

Asked if he meant the Persian Gulf littoral states, Wehbe said he did not want to mention the name of these countries which created ISIL.

In a reaction to the financial support of ISIL terrorist group by Persian Gulf littoral states, he said, “who funded them (ISIL)? I?"

