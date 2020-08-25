Iranian film "180° Rule" to vie at 2020 TIFF

The Iranian feature film "180 Degree Rule" directed by Farnoush Samadi and produced by Ali Mosaffa will be screened for the first time in the 45th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13.

The film will take part in the competition section of the 'Discovery' films that are typically the directors' first or second feature films.

The Toronto International Film Festival as one of the world's high ranking festivals will be held from September 10 to 13 in Toronto, Canada.

The official poster of "180 Degree Rule" has been just released on the eve of the Toronto Film Festival.

