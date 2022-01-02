2 Iranian photographers win awards at Romania, Albania

The photos "Beautiful Eyes" and "Movement" by Mohammad Estaki were awarded and honored at the Photo Romania Festival, organized by the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP).

The photo "At Sunset" by Omidreza Pournabi' also win the gold medal of the International Association of Art Photographers at the phoenix photo festival in Albania.

Members of the Focus Photo Club, including Mohammad Estaki, Arlen Kishishian, Ali Samei, Mir Ali Parandak, Omidreza Pournabi, Arlen Kishishian, Saba Peykanian, Frank Sajjadi Hazaveh, and Mir Ali Parandak took part in the Romanian and Albanian festivals.

RHM/5390336