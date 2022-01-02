  1. Culture
Jan 2, 2022, 6:30 PM

2 Iranian photographers win awards at Romania, Albania

2 Iranian photographers win awards at Romania, Albania

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Two Iranian photographers managed to win awards at photo festivals in Romania and Albania.

The photos "Beautiful Eyes" and "Movement" by Mohammad Estaki were awarded and honored at the Photo Romania Festival, organized by the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP).

The photo "At Sunset" by Omidreza Pournabi' also win the gold medal of the International Association of Art Photographers at the phoenix photo festival in Albania.

Members of the Focus Photo Club, including Mohammad Estaki, Arlen Kishishian, Ali Samei, Mir Ali Parandak, Omidreza Pournabi, Arlen Kishishian, Saba Peykanian, Frank Sajjadi Hazaveh, and Mir Ali Parandak took part in the Romanian and Albanian festivals.

RHM/5390336

News Code 182462
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182462/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News