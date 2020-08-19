Bolton not to vote for Republicans in upcoming election

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton has confirmed that he will not vote for Donald Trump during the upcoming presidential election in early November.

“This will be the first time in my adult political career when I won't be voting for the Republican nominee for president”, Bolton said during an interview with the Washington-based National Press Club organisation on Tuesday, according to Sputnik.

He insisted that for the sake of the Republican Party “we have to get past the Trump era” and that under POTUS, “there are no rules except 'What benefits Donald Trump?'"

The ex-national security adviser described the US president as a person who even fails to understand “the complexities” of the American government, adding, "what's worse is he shows no particular interest in learning”.

Bolton also claimed that Trump “sees things almost exclusively from the prism of what benefits him” and that Americans should not “trust him with another four years”.

In late June, former National Security Adviser John Bolton said that he doesn't think President Donald Trump is "fit for office" and that he hopes history will think of Trump as a "one-term president who didn’t plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can't recall from."

The interview came after the former Trump administration official told ABC News in June that he would cast ballots neither in favour of Trump nor his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the 3 November election.

“We can get over one term. Two terms I’m more troubled about”, according to Bolton.

He made the remarks shortly before the publication of his book titled "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir", in which Bolton specifically portrayed Trump as a president who was allegedly manipulated and easily influenced by the leaders of other countries.

