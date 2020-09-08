Iran-Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan railway symbol of friendship

Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry described the construction of a railway between its country, Turkmenistan and Iran as a new opportunity to further develop international interactions.

This railway is a symbol of friendship and brotherhood between the three countries and a successful practical example of effective interaction, it added.

Construction of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway began in 2009.

This railway line has become an important transportation corridor that connects the north to the south and the east to the west.

Strategically, this railway is of great importance for the revitalization of the Silk Road, the development of mutual trade between the countries of Central Asia, the Caspian region and neighboring regions.

The official opening of this railway took place on December 3, 2014 in the presence of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

