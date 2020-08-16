Iran oil production at 1.93mn bpd in July

This while, as the same report confirmed, the OPEC countries produced 23.172 million bpd in the said month.

Iran's oil production volume stood at 1.936 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, showing a decrease of 11,000 bpd compared to its previous 1.947 million bpd in June 2020, the report added.

Iran produced 1.954 million bpd of oil in May 2020, it said.

The average production of Iranian oil was 3.553 million bpd in 2018, while the figure was 3.813 million bpd in 2017.

In 2019 Iran produced 2.356 million bpd of oil.

Iran, Libya and Nigeria are exempted from the OPEC production cut agreement, but Iran and Nigeria have witnessed a decrease in their production level in July and June 2020.

