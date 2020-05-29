  1. Politics
May 29, 2020, 3:42 PM

IRGC Ground Force launches two new “PCR” centers in battling COVID-19: Cmdr.

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) - The Deputy Commander of IRGC Ground Force for Coordination Brigadier General Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian on Fri. revealed the launch of two new Polymerase Chain Reaction [PCR] centers in the country in the fight against the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, there were three molecular cell testing centers nationwide, he said, adding, after the spread of the pandemic, the number of country’s molecular cell testing centers increased up to five.

Turning to the medical-logistics equipment of IRGC Ground Force in the fight against COVID-19, he stated, “regarding the allocation of medical equipment to the hospitals of Armed Forces, Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Ministry of Defense and also military hospitals cooperated and interacted with each other to provide necessary equipment in battling coronavirus in the country.”

Pourjamshidian pointed to the significance and role of medical equipment in the fight against COVID-19, and added, “following the outbreak of the disease in the country, Health Department of IRGC Ground Force equipped its hospital beds, ICU wards and 12 hospitals with necessary medical equipment.”

