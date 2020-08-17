Iran oil output to enhance following signing €1.5B contracts

Reza Dehghan broke the news on Monday at the signing ceremony of 13 contracts at the second phase of the plan to maintain and increase oil production capacity.

Of total 13 oil contracts, 10 of which at the first phase have been implemented with 25 percent physical progress up to the present time, he said, adding, “today, the second and third phases of the contract on increasing oil production will be signed.”

Two offshore contracts are related to Resalat and Forouzan oilfields and 11 onshore projects will be done at south oilfields regions, Dehghan added.

The amount of the aforementioned contracts ranges from €35 to €250 million, he said and put the total value of these 13 contracts at over €1.5 million.

Most of these contracts have been inked within two years, he said, adding, “by the implementation of these 13 contracts, 195,000 barrels of oil will be added to the current production capacity.”

Some corrections have been made in contracts concluded within the framework of EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) and EPD (Engineering, Procurement and Drilling) in order to expedite pertinent activities, he emphasized.

These contracts were concluded after the implementation of JCPOA but activities were accelerated following the US withdrawal from JCPOA and reimposition of sanctions on the country, the deputy NIOC highlighted.

َAccording to Shana, the deals were signed on Monday morning in a ceremony held in Tehran between the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) and the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), as employers, and 14 Iranian companies as contractors.

These 13 contracts, which will be implemented in the five provinces of Khuzestan, Fars, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Bushehr and Hormozgan, entail 11 contracts by NISOC and two others by IOOC.

Accordingly, the contracts of Zilaei project and Chalingar and Garangan project were both signed with Global Petrotech Kish Company; Ramin project with Persia Oil and Gas Industry Development Company, Mansourabad project with Petro Iran Development Company, Siahmakan project with Pasargad Energy Development Company, Maroon 2, 5 and 6 projects with Petrotenco, Maroon 1 and 4 projects with North Drilling Company (Sina Energy Gostar Holding), Maroon 3 project with the Iran Offshore Engineering and Construction Company, Balaroud project jointly with the National Iranian Drilling Company and Jahanpars Engineering and Construction Company, Ahvaz 1 and 4 projects jointly with Qeshm Oil and Energy Industries and Maroon Karan.

The contract for Resalat Project of IOOC was signed jointly with the Iran offshore engineering and construction Company and the Intelligent Solutions Inc., and the Forouzan project was also signed jointly with Petropars and Mobin Sazeh Gostar.

MA/IRN83910261/Shana