UK,Iraq discus ending Tehran, Washington dispute in new Gov.

The dispute between Iran and the United States was discussed during a Tuesday meeting between Qassim al-Araji, Iraq's national security adviser, and Stephen Hickey, the British ambassador to Baghdad, the official Iraqi newspaper Al-Sabah reported on Wednesday.

In the meeting with the British ambassador, the Iraqi National Security Adviser stressed the importance of the joint effort to end the Iran-US dispute and create a more stable environment for overcoming and resolving crises.

According to the Iraqi National Security Adviser, the two sides discussed the development of security and intelligence co-operation in the fight against terrorism, as well as increased international efforts to prevent further crises in the region.

In this regard, the two sides stressed the "importance of resolving the crisis between Tehran and Washington through the new US administration and maintaining the security and stability of the region without creating tension and crisis.



