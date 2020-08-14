  1. Politics
Aug 14, 2020, 12:59 PM

Zarif felicitates Lebanon on anniv. of victory in 33-day war

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated the Lebanese nation and government over the 14th anniversary of victory in the 33-day war against the Israeli regime.

In Separate messages on Friday to his Lebanese counterpart and to the Secretary-General of Hezbollah Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Zarif congratulated the anniversary of the victory against Israeli aggressors.

Zarif arrived in Lebanon on Thursday evening to hold talks with Lebanese officials.

Hezbollah defeated Israeli regime in a 33-day war in 2006 with Israeli generals astonished by the resistance group's missile and firepower. About 1,200 Lebanese, most of them civilians, were martyred in the Israeli war on Lebanon in the summer of 2006 and it severely damaged Lebanese civil infrastructure, and displaced approximately one million Lebanese. However, Hezbollah fighters defeated the Israeli military, forcing Tel Aviv to retreat without achieving any of its objectives.

Related News

