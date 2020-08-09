World never to forget US crimes in Hiroshima, Nagasaki

In a tweet on Sunday on the anniversary of nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the US, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi lashed out at the US regime, saying that the country which is behind nuclear bombings of two cities in Japan, killing thousands of people, now claims to be advocating the eradication of weapons of mass destruction.

Mousavi quoted a line from American writer and poet, William Faulkner, as saying, “Maybe happen is never once."

“However, atomic bombardment took place more than once,” he wrote, adding, “The [nuclear] bombardments of Hiroshima and Nagasaki still lingers in memories of the people of Japan and the world.”

The spokesman noted, “The interesting point is that the culprit in both cases is a government, which instead of being accountable, claims to be a pioneer in eliminating weapons of mass destruction.”

Today marked the 75th anniversary of American B-29 bomber Bockscar's dropping of a 4.5-ton plutonium bomb dubbed “Fat Man” on the Japanese port city of Nagasaki, killing more than 70,000 of its residents. Many people died immediately while others succumbed to their injuries or radiation-related illnesses weeks, months, and years later.

The atomic bombing of Nagasaki took place three days after the US dropped another atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on August 6, which killed 140,000 people.

Japan on Sunday marked the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of Nagasaki, calling for a ban on nuclear weapons.

