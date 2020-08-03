'Crusher' wins at Fly Film Festival in US

Arshia Zeinali won the Special Jury Award at the 6th International Fly Film Festival in the United States, known as “Polymath”, for writing, directing and starring in the short film 'Crusher'.

'Crusher' narrates the story of a worker who has lost his job at a crusher factory due to the rumors of imminent war and the subsequent economic crises.

Zeinali has also other films such as 'Good, Bad, Ugly', 'A Beautiful Mind', 'From Left to Right', 'Hypnosis', 'At a Glance', 'Karma', 'In perspective' and' The time of extinction' in his artistic record.

The 6th International Fly Film Festival was held from July 31 to August 1, 2020, in Oklahoma, US. The festival is held every year in Oklahoma, US, bringing together enthusiastic filmmakers. The event also features screenplays.

