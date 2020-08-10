Iraq’s PMU launches anti-ISIL operation in Samarra

PMU forces launched a large-scale operation against ISIL terrorists in southern Samarra on Monday.

In this operation, the 315th Brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shabi forces mounted a search operation to eliminate the remnant of ISIL elements in the area.

Samarra is located in Saladin province and is one of the main hot spots of ISIL terrorist organization in the country.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

FA/IRN 83902693