Tehran, Athens to expand coop. to return cultural property

"Iran has been one of the most successful countries in returning more than 3,400 historical and cultural monuments, especially since 2014," said Talebian during his meeting with Greek Ambassador to Tehran.

"Iran's actions have made the global market insecure for the smuggling and sale of cultural and historical property," he added.

Referring to the measures taken by Iran in returning the cultural and historical property of countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan and some neighboring countries, he said, "Given that Iran, like Greece, has faced looting, theft and smuggling of historical property over the past two centuries, we hope to be able to provide the return of stolen treasures by cooperating and adopting appropriate solutions."

Emphasizing that cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts in today's challenging world are important tools for promoting and consolidating peace between communities and nations, Dimitri Alexandrakis, for his part, expressed his country's interest in using Iran's experiences and cooperating in the return of cultural and historical property.

Holding a seminar focusing on Persepolis and the Acropolis with the aim of expanding the cultural commonalities of the two nations, especially in these two important places, was among the suggestion of the Greek ambassador in this meeting.

