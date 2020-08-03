Police bust 400kg of drugs in Yazd province

Brigadier General Abbas Ali Behdani Fard, the Police chief of Yazd province, said on Monday that police forces of the province have identified and confiscated 389kg of opium and 12kg of hashish on the main routes of the province.

Six offenders have also been arrested and handed to the judiciary, he added.

The police chief said the drugs coming from the southeastern parts of the country were headed to the central and northern provinces.

Based on reports, over 390 tons of illicit drugs have confiscated in the country since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20).

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

