  1. Politics
Jun 28, 2022, 8:17 PM

Iran sympathizes with Jordan over tanker incident

Iran sympathizes with Jordan over tanker incident

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The new Iranian Foreign Ministery spokesman Nasser Kanani has offered condolences to Jordan over a deadly tanker gas leak that killed and injured dozens of people in the port city of Aqaba Turesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nasser Kanani, the newly-appointed spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressed his sorrow and sadness to the Jordanian government and people, especially the families of the victims, following the incident in the Jordanian port of Aqaba that killed and injured dozens of Jordanian citizens and some foreign nationals.

Ten people were killed and 250 others were injured in a gas leak from a tanker carrying toxic gas in the Jordanian port of Aqaba, Jordanian TV reported on Monday.

KI/FNA14010407001063

News Code 188537
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188537/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News