Iran sympathizes with Jordan over tanker incident

In a statement on Tuesday, Nasser Kanani, the newly-appointed spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressed his sorrow and sadness to the Jordanian government and people, especially the families of the victims, following the incident in the Jordanian port of Aqaba that killed and injured dozens of Jordanian citizens and some foreign nationals.

Ten people were killed and 250 others were injured in a gas leak from a tanker carrying toxic gas in the Jordanian port of Aqaba, Jordanian TV reported on Monday.

