Iran-China coop. agreement, ‘normal, natural issue’: envoy

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks on Thu. and added, “Iran-China relations have a long history, so that bilateral agreement between the two countries is not an unusual issue."

He blamed US withdrawal from JCPOA for the current turmoil, stressing that it was the Americans who left the negotiating table after leaving JCPOA.

He described the US officials' claim that food and medicine were exempt from sanctions as ‘irrelevant’ and said that food and medicine imports are still the targets of US sanctions.

Takht-Ravanchi denied allegations that Iran was involved in an attack on tankers in the Persian Gulf, saying the allegations were baseless and that no evidence had been provided so far.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the US assassination of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani and termed the assassination of anti-terror hero as the greatest gift of the US handed to terrorists.

Following the assassination of Gen. Soleimani, ISIL and its allies celebrated the assassination, because, martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani knew well how to deal effectively with these extremist currents.

Referring to the Iraqi Prime Minister's visit to Tehran, Takht-e Ravanchi said that Iran and Iraq have traditional and historical ties and added, "US actions can not affect relations between Iran and its neighbors."

Iran and China are also natural allies whose cooperation is in the interests of both countries, he said, adding, “Iran-China agreement is not unusual either.”

Iran wants good relations with its neighbors, including its southern neighbors, but it is the United States that does not want such relations between Iran and its neighbors, Iran UN envoy added.

MA/4981500