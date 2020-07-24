Outbreak postpones Iran-China talks on coop. document

Gholamreza Ansari made the remarks on Fri. and added, "it takes a long time for a document to be finalized and the document may be finalized several times, but its contents may be increased and decreased again. We hope that the document on Iran-China cooperation will reach its final stage as soon as possible and be ready for executive negotiations."

"The only thing we can do about the agreement between Iran and China is to wait," he said, adding, "we have to wait for the talks to start, for the content of talks to be clear, and for the agreements to be clarified."

In response to the question on, "will Iran have long-term cooperation with other countries, including Russia and India similar to Iran-China cooperation agreement, he said, "with any country where our relations reach a clear maturity, it is natural that our proposal is to create a more secure platform for future relations."

