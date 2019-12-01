Iranian official stresses scientific cooperation between Iran, Senegal

Hossein Salar Amoli, the Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology for International Affairs met with the newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Senegal Dehshiri.

In the meeting, the two sides emphasized expanding scientific and technological cooperation between Iran and Senegal.

The two Iranian officials also discussed the status of teaching Farsi language to Senegalese, stressing that the Senegalese learners of Farsi language in Iran should be provided with job opportunities as Farsi teachers in their own country.

Salar Amoli noted that the Senegalese students studying Farsi in Iran can translate the Iranian movies and TV series to be broadcast in their country as a way of further familiarizing the Senegalese with the Iranian culture. He also stressed the strengthening of long-existed Farsi school in Senegal.

The deputy science minister further suggested the new envoy to Senegal that he could grant more scholarships to more Senegalese learners of Farsi language in Iran.

