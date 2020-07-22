Kermanshah to run technical, vocational courses in Halabja

Yavar Mohammadi said that Kermanshah was set to run technical and vocational courses in Halabja when the coronavirus pandemic occurred.

He announced that such courses will be run after normalization of cooperation between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan and termination of the outbreak.

Halabja is a city in the Kurdistan region and the capital of Halabja Governorate, located in Iraq about 240 km northeast of Baghdad and 14 km from the Iranian border.

On July 20, Head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani praised Iran's assistance to the Iraqi government and people, saying that the Iraqi nation will never forget such help.

"Iran is an important neighbor of Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and regional power," Barzani said.

Barzani also thanked the Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi and the Consul General in the Kurdistan Region for their continuous efforts to improve relations between Erbil and Tehran.

HJ/IRN83865446