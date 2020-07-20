  1. Politics
Iran felicitates Syria on successful parliamentary elections

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – The Spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry congratulated Syria’s successful parliamentary elections to the country’s government and nation.

Speaking on Monday, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, “Syria’s election was held in a situation in which the Syrian nation are facing conflicts and destructions by terrorist groups and the illegal presence of foreign occupying forces, as well as the cruel [US] sanctions on the country.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran hopes the successful parliamentary elections will be a positive step on the path of reaching peace, stability and development in Syria in line with the efforts to alleviate the challenges of the country's people,” he added.

Voters headed to polls on Sunday as Syria held its third parliamentary election since the start of the war in 2011. The vote was due to take place in April but had to be postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are 1,656 candidates competing for 250 chairs in the Syrian parliament. The legislative polls are held across 70 percent of territory under government control.

