Cabinet of Ministers approves Iran’s membership in IARC

The Cabinet of Ministers on Sunday approved the membership bill of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the International Agency for Research on Cancer with the aim of developing international cooperation in the field of cancer research and also supporting all stages of research related to this disease.

The bill was submitted to the Iranian Parliament for final approval.

As headed by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Cabinet of Ministers agreed to lift the ban on the use of lead-acid batteries in electric motorcycles with a capacity of more than one kilowatt and also prohibited use of them for electric motorcycles with a capacity of three kilowatts.

The government adopted this decision with the aim of removing restrictions and developing the production of electric motorcycles according to the view of the Department of Environment (DoE).

MA/IRN 83862274