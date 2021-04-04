Rouhani felicitates Senegal on Independence Day

In a Sunday message to his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall, Rouhani offered congratulations to him and the people of Senegal on the Independence Day of the African country.

He expressed hope that with joint efforts, the two countries witness further development and deepening of relations in areas of mutual interest.

The Iranian president also wished Sall health and success and the people of Senegal prosperity and felicity.

On April 4, 1960, Senegal gained independence from France. Senegalese nation celebrates the day annually as the country’s Independence Day.

