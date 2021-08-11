Fire breaks out at plastics factory in Dubai (+Video)

According to Al-Bayan, the UAE Civil Defense is trying to put out the fire at a plastic factory.

According to Khaleej Times, firefighters are at the spot, carrying out the cooling operation. The factory was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The Dubai Civil Defence team said that the factory has been evacuated, saying that no injuries have been reported.

The UAE Civil Defense has emphasized that the fire is under control and that the smoke was caused by the burning plastic.

