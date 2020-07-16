IRGC smashes MKO terrorist cell in Shiraz

As reported, the cell was dismantled before conducting its intended operation.

All the terrorists have been arrested.

Also, IRGC's Hamze Sayyid al-Shohada Base announced that two people were martyred in a terrorist attack in Sarvabad, western Kordestan province on Wednesday night.

The IRGC is actively engaged in security operations against anti-Iran terrorist groups and accordingly is attacked by entities and terrorist groups which hold grudge against Tehran.

It has vowed revenge, noting that such attacks will not affect the force's determination to help people affected by the outbreak.

MNA/TSN2308114