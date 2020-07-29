MKO's fate not to change despite some powers' support: envoy

In a tweet, Hosseini wrote, "Mojahedin Khalq terrorist sect (hypocrites) In the past they supported by reactionary Govts & today by some Western powers."

"They were severely defeated on July 27,1988; Their fate won't be different today. Grief of 17,000 martyrs of the assassination can't be forgotten," he added.

The Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979. Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks over the past four decades, about 12,000 have fallen victim to MKO's acts of terror.

Washington and the European Union have removed the MKO from their lists of terrorist organizations. The anti-Iran terrorists enjoy the freedom of activity in the US and Europe and even hold meetings with American and EU officials.

