Jalali urges SNSC to respond to US war threat against Iran

He went on to say that US Army’s threat against the Islamic Republic of Iran is a war threat that should be responded harshly.

Iran’s defense infrastructures are relatively secure but the US Army’s threat is a war threat that needs to be addressed at other levels, Jalali emphasized.

In his reaction to the secret order of the US president to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for orchestrating the cyber attack against Iran, the brigadier general stated, “the defense infrastructures of the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoy relative and suitable security but the US Army’s threat against Iran should be investigated in other levels meticulously.”

Americans themselves consider this kind of threat to attack the country's infrastructures as war attacks and follow them in their operational strategies, so, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council must decide on this issue and respond to them seriously, Jalali stressed.

In response to suspicions about forests’ fire and also the outbreak of fire in some power plants in Iran, he said, “in the field of security, we have three layers of safety, security and defense and most of these fires have occurred in the field of safety, so, no cyber attack has occurred.”

Turning to the recent incident in Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Nuclear Facility (Natanz Complex), he said, “this incident is separate from other incidents so that Passive Defense Organization submitted its investigation report to the Supreme National Security Council and Secretariat of the Council is scheduled to summarize the incident.”

MA/4978125