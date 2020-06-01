Iran, Serbia seeks to expand urban cooperation: official

Iran's ambassador to Belgrade Rashid Hassanpour held a meeting with Mayor of Belgrade Zoran Radojičić on Monday and noted that there are many reasons for the development of bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Serbia.

“The municipalities of Tehran and Belgrade can cooperate and exchange views in various fields such as infrastructure, tourism, culture, air pollution, environment, and green energy,” Hassanpour said.

Referring to Serbia’s balanced foreign policy that created many opportunities for bilateral cooperation, Radojičić noted, “Serbia and Iran have an exceptional opportunity to expand relations.”

The Mayor of Belgrade further maintained that municipalities can play a key role in developing relations between countries and noted, “Tehran has valuable experience regarding building and expanding its Subway system.”

According to Radojičić, due to having similar problems in areas such as the environment, Belgrade and Tehran can work together and share their experiences, especially in the infrastructure sector.

Referring to a memorandum of understanding signed in 2016 between the municipalities of Tehran and Belgrad, the two sides expressed the need to expand urban cooperation and the exchange of delegations.

FA/IRN 83807642