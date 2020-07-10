Governor rejects rumors on blast in Shahr-e Qods

Regarding the rumors about the widespread power outage and the explosion that took place last night in this city, Leila Vaseghi, the Governor of Shahr-e Qods said that she did not confirm any explosion in Shahr-e Qods and Garmadareh.

"The power outage also occurred in a limited area for five or six minutes, and power outages did not occur extensively," she added.

On Friday morning, some rumors were published in a coordinated manner by some unofficial Zionist media about the massive power outage in Shahr-e Qods, west of Tehran.

MNA/4970190