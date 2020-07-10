  1. Politics
Governor rejects rumors on blast in Shahr-e Qods

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – In reaction to some rumors about the explosion in the west of Tehran, Governor of Shahr-e Qods rejected the rumors on the explosion in the city.

Regarding the rumors about the widespread power outage and the explosion that took place last night in this city, Leila Vaseghi, the Governor of Shahr-e Qods said that she did not confirm any explosion in Shahr-e Qods and Garmadareh.

"The power outage also occurred in a limited area for five or six minutes, and power outages did not occur extensively," she added.

On Friday morning, some rumors were published in a coordinated manner by some unofficial Zionist media about the massive power outage in Shahr-e Qods, west of Tehran.

