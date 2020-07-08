'28 airport projects to go operational by Mar. 2021'

As he said, there are 51 airport projects underway, of which 28 ones will come on stream by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2021).

Back in late May, President Hassan Rouhani, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, Managing Director of Iran Airports Company (IAC ) Siavash Amirmokri, and other officials inaugurated two new airport development projects via videoconference.

The first project was the new runway at Ramsar International Airport in the city of Ramsar, Mazandaran Province. Now with the new runway, medium freight aircraft, including Airbus 320, can land and take off at the airport.

The second was the expansion of Sari International Airport's apron, the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development's news service reported.

As Amirmokri announced previously, IAC plans to inaugurate 21 aviation projects worth 10 trillion rials ($56.65 million) in the current fiscal year.

The company has 12 projects worth €9.2 million on its agenda for the upcoming years.

