Global update: Brazil’s coronavirus cases surpass 1.5m

According to the latest figures on Saturday morning (+4:30 GMT), 11,193,565 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 529,127 and recoveries amounting to 6,331,335.

With 2,890,588 cases and 132,101 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 1,543,341 infections and 63,254 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (667,883), followed by India (649,889), Spain (297,625), Peru (295,599), Chile (288,089), the UK (284,276), Mexico (245,251), Italy (241,184), and Iran (235,429), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,131), Italy (34,833), France (29,893), Mexico (29,843), Spain (28,385), India (18,669), Iran (11,260), and Peru (10,226).

MR