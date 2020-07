The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 105 violations staged by US-Saudi forces and mercenaries during the past 24 hours, al-Masirah reported.

The source pointed out that the violations included the flying of 5 warplanes over Hais district, Kilo-16, Al-Manzar and 50th Street, staging 17 attacks with 36 artillery and missile shelling and 76 attacks with live bullets.

MNA/PR