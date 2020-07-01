Iran, Belarus Legal Medical Organizations hold meeting

Following the signing of a joint Memorandum of understanding between Iran and Belarus Legal Medical Organizations, simultaneously with the visit of Abbas Masjidi Arani, the head of Iranian Legal Medical Organization to this country (November last year), Today on Wednesday the first educational meeting between experts of the two countries of Iran and Belarus was held through video conference.

This viedo conference was attended by Masoud Ghadipasha and Yury Ovsiyuk the deputies of Iran and Belarus Legal Medical Organizations, as well as the two countries experts in the field of toxicology laboratories and they exchanged information over toxicology science and how their country’s toxicology laboratories work.

