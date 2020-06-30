Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on June 30

Aftab:
Expert talks about aims of al-Kadhimi’s visit to Iran, Saudi Arabia
Ebtekar:
A series of errors that led to downing Flight 752
Tehran’s prosecutor issues arrest warrant for Trump
Iran:
Zarif to address a virtual session of UNSC: Iran vs. US
Shargh:
Unprecedented daily death toll of COVID-19 in Iran
Kayhan:
Iran prosecuting Trump, 35 others for assassinating General Soleimani
Fox News: Trump may withdraw from the presidential election
Lebanese people chant for Hezbollah, Iran
A new record in COVID-19 death toll: will there be reconsideration in reducing limitations?
Arman-e Melli:
1000% growth of e-businesses during outbreak
MAH
Your Comment