Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on July 2

ARMAN MELLI

- US defeated at UN Security Council

- Iran not to tolerate US political blow to JCPOA: Pres. Rouhani

ASIA

- Four Iranian artists became members of Oscar Academy Award

- Genaveh-Kuwait shipping line launched

AFTAB

- US isolation, greatest achievement of online meeting of UN Security Council [UNSC]

EBTEKAR

- Army chief cmdr.: Iran’s air defense, not dependent on foreign countries

- Tehran, Moscow and Ankara vow to maintain Syria’s independence & territorial integrity

ETEMAD

- Iran not to accept any advice from UN Security Council [UNSC]: FM Zarif

ETTELA’AT

- Foreign Policy: UNSC meeting led to US isolation in intl. arena

- Palestinian Resistance Movement warns Tel Aviv on implementation of Annexation Plan

- US terrorist forces should exit region rapidly: Pres. Rouhani

IRAN

- Iran to enhance constructive interactions with world: Pres. Rouhani

JAVAN

- Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents emphasize on US expulsion from Syria in Astana Peace Process meeting

SHARGH

- Dissatisfaction of Iran and Russia with US Caesar economic terrorism against Syria

KAYHAN

- NY Times: US policy will fail in Iran’s unlimited arms embargo

- Withdrawal of Israel from implementation of Annexation Plan

MARDOM SALARI

- US isolation in UN Security Council meeting

- Iran, Russia and Turkey vow to preserve Syria’s independency and territorial integrity

