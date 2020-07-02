Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on July 2

ARMAN MELLI
- US defeated at UN Security Council
- Iran not to tolerate US political blow to JCPOA: Pres. Rouhani
ASIA
- Four Iranian artists became members of Oscar Academy Award
- Genaveh-Kuwait shipping line launched
AFTAB
- US isolation, greatest achievement of online meeting of UN Security Council [UNSC]
EBTEKAR
- Army chief cmdr.: Iran’s air defense, not dependent on foreign countries
- Tehran, Moscow and Ankara vow to maintain Syria’s independence & territorial integrity
ETEMAD
- Iran not to accept any advice from UN Security Council [UNSC]: FM Zarif
ETTELA’AT
- Foreign Policy: UNSC meeting led to US isolation in intl. arena
- Palestinian Resistance Movement warns Tel Aviv on implementation of Annexation Plan
- US terrorist forces should exit region rapidly: Pres. Rouhani
IRAN
- Iran to enhance constructive interactions with world: Pres. Rouhani
JAVAN
- Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents emphasize on US expulsion from Syria in Astana Peace Process meeting
SHARGH
- Dissatisfaction of Iran and Russia with US Caesar economic terrorism against Syria
KAYHAN
- NY Times: US policy will fail in Iran’s unlimited arms embargo
- Withdrawal of Israel from implementation of Annexation Plan
MARDOM SALARI
- US isolation in UN Security Council meeting
- Iran, Russia and Turkey vow to preserve Syria’s independency and territorial integrity
MA/
Your Comment