Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on June 29

Arman-e Melli:
Spokesman of Iran’s Judiciary: Romanian government must provide evidence of Judge Mansouri's suicide
Ebtekar:
Black box of Ukrainian plane to be decoded on July 20 in France
Etela'at:
Palestinian Resistance ready to respond to West Bank annexation
Government new measures to curb the severe wave of coronavirus in Iran
Shargh:
Iran’s Judiciary Spokesman Esmaeili: Bucharest police report does not match documents sent in case of Judge Mansouri
Mardom Salari:
Iraqi Prime minister likely to visit Iran
Kayhan:
Global COVID-19 cases pass 10 million with 500K deaths
Ghalibaf: People's livelihood must be our main concern
ZZ/
Your Comment