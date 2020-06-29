Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on June 29

Arman-e Melli:

Spokesman of Iran’s Judiciary: Romanian government must provide evidence of Judge Mansouri's suicide

Ebtekar:

Black box of Ukrainian plane to be decoded on July 20 in France

Etela'at:

Palestinian Resistance ready to respond to West Bank annexation

Government new measures to curb the severe wave of coronavirus in Iran

Shargh:

Iran’s Judiciary Spokesman Esmaeili: Bucharest police report does not match documents sent in case of Judge Mansouri

Mardom Salari:

Iraqi Prime minister likely to visit Iran

Kayhan:

Global COVID-19 cases pass 10 million with 500K deaths

Ghalibaf: People's livelihood must be our main concern

